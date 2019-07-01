A cow loose on the side of Auckland's northern motorway added to a nightmare commute for many today, with rain slowing cars and cancellations on train lines.

The cow was believed to be grazing on the grass on the northbound side of the motorway between the Oteha Valley Rd onramp and the Silverdale offramp.

Police had received multiple reports about the errant cattle beast and animal control had been advised, a police spokeswoman said.

She said there was a barrier between the cow and the motorway, and as of 6.30pm police had handed the job over to council.

Last year a cow which got past the motorway fence near Silverdale was shot dead by police.

And earlier this year several cows were killed after they made a break for freedom from an abattoir in Mt Wellington.

Traffic is heavy across Auckland's motorways, as rain hits the city after a week of sunny skies.

Public transport isn't much better. Auckland Transport said trains were delayed and cancelled across Auckland because of an overhead line fault.

No rail buses had been put on because all buses are used during peak travel times.

Further delays and cancellations to services across the Network. Current cancellations are:

06:04 PM (Papakura Train Station P1 - Britomart)

06:24 PM (Papakura Train Station P3 - Britomart)

06:42 PM (Swanson Train Station P1 - Britomart)

More updates to follow. https://t.co/dQrFd1KkRu — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 1, 2019

There have been at least two crashes at major intersections this evening.

As of 6.30pm a crash was blocking lanes at the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Lambie Drive, according to the NZTA.

And at 4.45pm a car smashed into a building at the corner of Ormiston Rd and Te Irirangi Drive in East Tamaki. Police and other emergency services were at the scene, a spokesman said. Two people had sustained moderate injuries.

Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency both warned drivers to take care on the roads.

"Switch on your headlights so other road users can see you and remember to drive to the conditions," AT tweeted.