Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an indecent assault of a child during a home invasion in Flat Bush, Auckland last month.

The 28-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court later this week, a police spokesperson said.

The assault took place on the morning of June 13, between 6.30am and 7.30am, at a home in South Auckland.

Last month Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Sergeant Len Leleni said a number of inquiries had been undertaken by police.

Advertisement

However, a police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald this afternoon a man had been charged in relation to the attack.

As the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment further.