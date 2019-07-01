COMMENT:

We need to transform how we grow, market, consume and dispose of our food, and fast, according to two major reports in the Lancet earlier this year and two follow-up international conferences I recently attended.

Food systems generate over half New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions, damage our environments by polluting rivers and collapsing biodiversity, and drive up our obesity and diabetes rates. On the other hand, agricultural exports contribute greatly to our national wealth and diverse cuisines contribute greatly to our cultural richness. Our future food systems must continue to add to our wellbeing while fundamentally changing those aspects

