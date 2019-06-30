Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she found comments made about her by a US Presidential hopeful in a recent debate to be unusual.

"There would have probably been a whole lot of Americans watching that would have said: 'who?'" Ardern told media today, when asked about being brought up in the debate.

On Friday, US Democratic Party nomination contender Marianne Williamson left audiences perplexed after a bizarre take on a pretty standard question during her party's latest television debate.

Standing alongside nine other candidates, Williamson, a self-help author and spiritual guru who has never held office, turned to New Zealand when asked who the first person she'd contact from the Oval Office would be.

Advertisement

"My first call is to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up," Williamson said.

"I would tell her: 'girlfriend, you are so on', because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up."

Ardern said this morning that she had seen Williamson's comments and said it was an "unusual reference".

But she said if another country has the same ambition as New Zealand does for children, "that's a great thing".

Asked which country was a better place to grow up, Ardern said: "Of course I would say New Zealand".

"But that's not to say there aren't things we can do better.

"My measure is not so much the league tables of the world, but whether our children themselves are having a great experience growing up here."

Meanwhile, Ardern welcomed the trade war ceasefire between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump said US tariffs in place against Chinese imports will remain, but that new tariffs he's threatened to slap on billions worth of other Chinese goods will not be triggered for the "time being".

He announced US and China would restart stalled trade talks, saying, "we're going to work with China where we left off".

Ardern said this was good news.

"Dialogue and discussion is certainly better than continuing ongoing tension and hostility.

"There are flow-on effects for us – so I think it's better to see them at the table than not."