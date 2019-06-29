A dramatic rescue has unfolded in rural Canterbury tonight after emergency services were told a woman and two children were trapped on the roof of a car in the middle of the Waimakariri River.

Initial reports indicated a family of five - two adults and three children - were trapped on the car, but it was later confirmed only three people were trapped, a police spokesman said.

All three were now "safe and back on land", with all reaching safety by 8.30pm, he said.

A rescue helicopter was sent to help after the alarm was 6.30pm, with the emergency unfolding near Eyrewell Forest, off Downs Rd, about 40 kilometres north-west of Christchurch.

The police spokesman didn't know how the trio were rescued, only that they were "extracted" from the vehicle.

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ were also called to help.