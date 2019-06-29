One person has been seriously hurt after a car fleeing police crashed into another vehicle at a South Auckland intersection.

One person was initially reported as being trapped after the crash took place at 12.25pm in Clendon Park at the intersection of Roscommon and Wordsworth Rds, police said.

Each car had two people inside.

St John said three people were taken to Middlemore Hospital as a result of the crash.

One was seriously hurt and the other two had moderate and minor injuries.

Police had begun the pursuit moments before the crash after the driver of one of the cars failed to stop for them, a police spokeswoman said.

A shop owner on Roscommon Rd said police teams looked they were closing off the road.

The owner didn't see the crash but heard police and fire sirens rushing to the crash scene.

Facebook users on community pages have posted messages alerting others to the crash.

One post by a Facebook user said police might have laid down road spikes.