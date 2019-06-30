About 130,000 New Zealanders have signed Blair Vining's Better Cancer Care petition calling on the Government to fund a national cancer agency. They say the agency needs to run independently from political interference to hold District Health Boards and medical professionals to account. Herald health reporter Emma Russell asks five people who signed it why they did and what it means to them.

Shannon McEwan, young father diagnosed with melanoma

Shannon McEwan is a young father diagnosed with melanoma. Photo / Supplied

What does Blair's petition mean to you?

When Blair was diagnosed late last year I was also diagnosed with melanoma in my head. While the two cancers are very different the process was much the same. There was no clear plan from GPs around treatment or timeframes. You have to sit and wait for the phone to ring or a letter to arrive for the next appointment - so, to me, Blair's petition means to get a clear plan forward for every New Zealander so no one has to go through what I, and many others, have been through.

How has cancer impacted you or someone you know?

As said, I was diagnosed in November last year and was told no factual information til I chose to go private and got in front of a specialist. When you are in this situation your mind goes blank and you rely on health professionals to guide you the right way but unfortunately, in many cases, this doesn't happen.

What was their/your experience going through the public health system?

My experience with the public health system was average. That's not a dig at the health care professionals as most I dealt with were great people and deserve a lot more but the process is wrong. You are treated like another number - told to just wait in line and it feels wrong.

Above all what do you think needs to change?

Labour made a call and told us all there would be a clear cancer plan for every New Zealanders - we still haven't seen this and this needs to change. We need to have availability to new drugs regardless of private insurance we are so far behind the rest of the world.

What is your message to New Zealanders battling cancer?

Don't give up, whether you are in private care or the public, take support with you to appointments and if you don't get the answer you want, keep at it. It's your life and it's

your body. Don't let someone who treats you like a number tell you what your life is worth.

Chris Jackson, Cancer Society of New Zealand medical director

What does Blair's petition mean to you?

Blair is dying from cancer and instead of spending his time on himself and his family he is fighting to make things better for others. It is incredibly humbling to see how hard he has worked to bring attention to the challenges of cancer, and he has done this while being very ill. His personal efforts and generosity have sparked a massive community response which shows how much people care about making things better.

How has cancer impacted you or someone you know?

Cancer has affected several members of my immediate family as well as my patients. Through the Cancer Society, people often reach out to me with their experience or to ask for help. It is hard to hear how much many people struggle to get the help they need.

What was their/your experience going through the public health system?

People usually say that when they get diagnosed they are very well looked after, but it can take too long to get diagnosed. I see long waiting times because we don't have enough doctors and nurses. People wait for weeks for scans, or can't get them, because we don't have enough scanners. I hear frustration that Australians get better drugs than we do. The community wants the government to do more on prevention like combating smoking, obesity, and sun exposure.

Above all what do you think needs to change?

We need strong central leadership, clear targets, accountability for outcomes, and funding to meet the needs of patients. I would like to see a National Cancer Agency lead this.

What is your message to New Zealanders battling cancer?

You are not alone. 100,000 people have signed a petition to show they are on your side. Cancer matters to everyone, and by calling for change and making cancer a government priority we can and will do better.

Andrea Beggs, mum-of-three from Southland

Andrea Beggs' father died of cancer and her sister-in-law is now battling it. Pictured with her husband Graham and children Maggie, Laura and Thomas. Photo / Supplied

What does Blair's petition mean to you?

It makes me feel proud that a local Southland lad is making this much difference. It's so humbling to know Blair and see the change he is making when so many people are suffering from this issue.

How has cancer impacted you or someone you know?

My father died of cancer seven years ago and my sister-in-law has also been diagnosed with cancer.

What was their/your experience going through the public health system?

I can't remember too much of my dad's treatment. I know it was a slow growing cancer so he was able to get effective treatment which gave him an extra 10 years which we are grateful for. My sister-in-law's cancer has been treated and so far it hasn't shown signs of coming back. But I know others haven't been so lucky.

Above all what do you think needs to change?

DHBs in rural areas need to be better resourced. It is not DHBs fault, it comes from the top. The Government needs a national centralised system so ensure waiting time targets are met at every DHB.

What is your message to New Zealanders battling cancer?

Stay positive, enjoy every moment you have and treasure your loved ones.

Ben McHugh, best friend of Blair Vining

Ben McHugh's father died from cancer. Photo / Supplied

What does Blair's petition mean to you?

I think Blair's petition is very important to all New Zealanders. It is about bringing awareness and change to our health care system, especially our cancer sector which is well behind the times with treatment and funding. So, hopefully, the petition helps our future generations to be provided with better cancer care no matter how rich or poor you are.

How has cancer impacted you or someone you know?

Yes, my father passed away after getting the same cancer as Blair 25 years ago. It spread from his bowel to his liver and lungs. Just recently my uncle was diagnosed with bowel cancer but was lucky they picked up on it early enough and he got treated for it and is now all good.

What was their/your experience going through the public health system?

In my father's case, 25 years ago, cancer wasn't that common - or more it wasn't diagnosed as cancer back then. I don't think the health system was as bad then, which helped, but the chemo was a lot harsher. In my uncle's case, especially here in Southland he had a bit of a wait but was lucky to have private insurance or it could have been a different outcome.

Above all what do you think needs to change?

Well, obviously we need more funding as we need more resources and better treatment plans and that can't happen without funding.

What is your message to New Zealanders battling cancer?

I would just encourage people, families and friends who are dealing with cancer and are experiencing unrealistic wait times to speak out and be heard. Those who are or have been misdiagnosed should also speak out. It's not necessarily a blame game, it is more to raise awareness and make the Government or powers aware it is not acceptable anymore. Especially with us having the highest rates in the world of bowel cancer and we only provide third-world treatment. I also encourage them not to feel ashamed or embarrassed and too proud to ask for help from friends, family or peers if they do get diagnosed with some form of cancer - for it is so common these days and accepted by everyone so they shouldn't have to battle through it alone.

Kylie Gordon-Watkins, mum-of-two from Mount Maunganui

Kylie Gordon-Watkins step-nana died of cancer. Pictured with close friend Melissa Vining. Photo / Supplied

What does Blair's petition mean to you?

It means getting people the treatment they deserve right from the first detection.

How has cancer impacted you or someone you know?

My mum's partner's mother, so my step-nana, found out she had cancer just four days before she died. It was in her stomach, kidney and lungs.

What was their/your experience going through the public health system?

She was 70-years-old and because of her age, she just kept getting fobbed off. She'd tell her GP all her symptoms and would just get fobbed off - time and time again. My mum even went with her as she works in elderly health care but still they would not listen.

Above all what do you think needs to change?

There needs to be better education about prevention and it needs to start when our kids are young. They are the future generation and they need to know as much as they can about cancer, nutrition and keeping healthy - it all plays a part. I also think screening tests, whether free or subsidised need to be more widely spread.

What is your message to New Zealanders battling cancer?

I'm sorry that this has happened to you but I want you to know you are not alone - we are here for you.