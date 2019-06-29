EDITORIAL:

Just as the dinosaurs probably didn't even bother to look up at the meteor, petrolheads are obliviously rumbling around in stegasaurus-fueled sedans without recognising the Nissan Leafs in the rear-view mirror about to bring the hurt.

We're talking about a petrol-powered vehicle being caught parked - twice - in an Auckland Council spot decked out for charging electric vehicles (EVs) and the ticket-writing, clipboard-toting response that's looming on the road ahead.

A disapproving spokesman said Auckland Transport would be enforcing the rules "as soon as the appropriate legislative controls are formalised ... that will be very soon". "We will be able to legally use infringements/fines for people who are not in EV vehicles," he intoned.

That's right, the upshot is motorists of petrol-powered cars parked in EV charging spots will be showered with $60 fines as councils grasp the power to crack down on benzine-gargling offenders.

Why stop there? How about the childless commuter who hogs a space signposted for mum and bubs? The feckless adolescent who coasts their surfboard brand-stickered Subaru into an elderly slot?

The move is welcomed by frustrated EV drivers who say they struggle to find parks at Auckland's free charging stations, where the current punishment is a warning note on the windscreen.

They hope $60 fines might deter the likes of the Auckland Transport contractor who was doing what his bosses are trying to evolve away from. Last year Auckland Mayor Phil Goff - who, of course, drives an EV - announced AT had purchased 20 EVs for its fleet, saying it needed to lead by example.

Goff has set a zero-emissions target for the city centre by 2025, and this month Auckland Council declared a climate emergency. And tickets are about to shower down on 95 Octane addicts.

Surely spot fines are a sticking plaster for a bigger sore spot - how about people agree to show some courtesy and to stop parking like dicks?