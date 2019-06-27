A man was found with serious injuries after an assault in central Auckland this morning.

Officers were called to a property in Greys Ave at 6.08am.

"Police are making inquiries to understand the circumstances of the incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said.

"The man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement

"A scene examination is being carried is out this morning."

St John tweeted that two of its ambulances also attended an incident in central Auckland close to 6am.