It'll be chilly, but it's going to be a perfect winter weekend to enjoy your outdoor events.

The sunny weather is sticking around for most of New Zealand, MetService says.

"The ridge of high pressure looks like keeping its hold over much of the country through the weekend, apart from a few showers over Northland in a humid northeast airstream spreading to Auckland on Sunday," meteorologist Andy Best said.

Fine weather is also the story for much of the South Island, although an onshore flow in the west of the Island is expected to bring cloud and showers to Westland and Fiordland.

Best said the weather should be perfect for outdoor events - like the Vector Light Show in Auckland along the Harbour Bridge, and Wellington's Sky Show and fireworks on Saturday evening as part of Matariki ki Poneke.

Auckland is expected to have clear skies with light winds over the harbour, and cool evening temperatures around 11 or 12C, with Wellington temperatures just a bit cooler at around 10C at show time.

Conditions for the Wellington Marathon on Sunday should see a mix of fine and cloudy periods, northerly winds and a high around 13C.

Wrap up warm if you're heading to the Super Rugby game between the Crusaders and Hurricanes on Saturday, where temperatures are expected to dip to 6C.

The ridge will also continue to bring frost and fog to many places overnight, especially in sheltered valleys and basins.

Forecast

Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay Of Plenty

Sunny for most, a morning mist or fog patch about the Waikato. Some cloud and the risk of a shower at times for Great Barrier Island and about Northland, especially in the east. Southeasterly winds.

Highs: 12-15C

Western North Island (including Central North Island)

Sunny with light winds, could be morning mist or fog patches about inland areas.

Highs: 10-13C

Eastern North Island

Sunny with light winds.

Highs: 10-13C

Wellington

Mostly sunny, light winds tending northerly.

High: 12C

Marlborough and Nelson

Sunny with light winds.

Highs: 11-13C

Canterbury

Sunny, light winds tending northeast in the afternoon.

Highs: 10-12C

West Coast

Sunny with light winds, some cloud about southern Fiordland may produce a light shower or two.

Highs: 11-12C

Southland and Otago

Mostly sunny, there may be some cloud at times right on Southland's coastal fringe. West to northwesterly winds.

Highs: 8-12C