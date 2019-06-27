Outgoing Secretary of the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf has apologised, about Budget information not being kept secure.

This after an investigation into his claims a leak of Treasury information was from a hack.

In a statement, he says the investigation was conducted thoroughly and fairly, and confirms he acted at all times in good faith and with political neutrality.

But the report says his use of the word hack was unreasonable - and he lacked accountability.

Makhlouf says he's pleased his honesty and integrity are not in question.

He says it's been his privilege to serve New Zealanders and he's very proud of what his Treasury team has achieved over the past eight years.