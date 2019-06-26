A truck and a car have collided on Auckland's Southern Motorway, bringing traffic in parts of South Auckland to a standstill.

The crash happened at 6.07am in the right lane citybound between the Papakura onramp and the Manurewa-Takanini offramp, a police spokeswoman said.

Nobody was injured but there was debris on the road and the car would need to be towed. It was not clear what would happen to the truck, she said.

By 6.45am the tow truck had still not arrived.

Advertisement

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:45AM

An earlier crash is still blocking the right lane CITYBOUND between Papakura and Takanini. Tow services are on route. Expect long delays from Drury this morning or consider alternate route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IjXupzAvEK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 26, 2019

NZ Transport Agency cameras show traffic in the area crawling, while the Karaka onramp is reportedly at a standstill.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:45AM

An earlier crash is still blocking the right lane CITYBOUND between Papakura and Takanini. Tow services are on route. Expect long delays from Drury this morning or consider alternate route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IjXupzAvEK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 26, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency warned commuters to expect "long delays" from Drury thanks to the crash, which was initially thought to be a breakdown. Drivers should be ready to merge left to pass.

The stretch of motorway is already one of the slowest in Auckland at peak times thanks to years-long road works to widen the motorway.

One person tweeted they were "at a standstill on the Karaka/Papakura on ramp", adding "Auckland traffic - the gift that keeps on giving".

Traffic is also heavy on the Southern Motorway approaching Mt Wellington.

On the Northern Motorway traffic is heavy between Oteha Valley and Onewa Rds, while on the Southwestern it is heavy between Hobsonville and Royal Rds and building at St Lukes Rd.

A breakdown is blocking the left lane citybound after the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp. Commuters are warned to pass with care and expect delays.