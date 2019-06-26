Wellington city councillors have unanimously voted to support the Let's Get Wellington Moving indicative package to tackle the capital's transport problems.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford last month unveiled the plan, committing $3.8 billion over three decades, which would allow for such measures as a new Mt Victoria tunnel and mass transit through the central city.

The proposed figure is 60 per cent of a total $6.4b expected cost for the long-awaited project to address congestion problems.

The plans were vague in some areas, with no answers on what type of mass transit Wellington would be getting.

The options include trackless trams, light rail, or a rapid bus service, but the decision and planning behind the system is expected to take a few more years.

Wellingtonians are unlikely to see any big changes to the transport system until the tail end of the first decade.

Wellington City Councillors have unanimously voted to support the Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) Indicative Package at a full Council meeting today.

They also voted to approve council's share of funding to proceed with the next steps, including an early delivery programme and business case development.

"I'm very pleased that Wellington city councillors showed their unanimous support today for the LGWM package," mayor Justin Lester said.

"The decision today unlocks funds already set aside for LGWM in our 2019/20 annual plans and commits the council to fund their share of the next phase on a 60:40 basis between central and local government.

"For the last four decades Wellington has failed to grasp a series of transport opportunities intended to future-proof and safeguard our city from congestion.

"Today's unanimous decision, along with unanimous support from Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Government, shows strong political support for LGWM.

"We know transport is changing and we want to make the most of the attributes that make Wellington a great place to live, with strong active and public transport options, including mass transit across the city.

"I am 100 per cent committed to making this decision today a reality. The city cannot afford any other alternative."

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, who holds the transport portfolio, said the plan was a "once in a generation opportunity to transform Wellington transport".

"Doing nothing would condemn our city to ongoing traffic congestion and reliance on fossil fuelled transport, and that would be disastrous. The LGWM proposals will move us towards a more sustainable and even more liveable city."

The early delivery programme includes improvements to central city walking area, safer speeds in certain areas, and bus priority measures.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is now expected to take a paper to its board for consideration in July. If approved it will be a green light for the next steps.