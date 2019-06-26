A man found dead near a Lime scooter in central Auckland suffered a medical event, police say.

The 58-year-old man was believed to have suffered a medical event in the Monday night incident.

"There are still inquiries underway, however this matter is being referred to the Coroner," police said.

Police are yet to release the man's name as they are still trying to notify his family.

Advertisement

Police confirmed the incident took place on a footpath beside Fanshawe St near the intersection with Bradnor Lane shortly before 10pm on Monday night.

The man had been riding a Lime e-scooter. A small pool of blood could be seen where the male was lying.

The Lime scooter was removed as evidence.

The death initially sparked a call from Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher for "a complete review" of the e-scooters in a bid to introduce tighter safety regulations.

However Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said it was "not sensible to speculate on the cause of the accident until the police advise of the circumstances".

"When the police and coroner reports are available, we will know if any other action needs to be taken by local or central government agencies," Goff said on Tuesday.