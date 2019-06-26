COMMENT

Picture a beach at sunset. A jetty over the water. Make it realistic, add the sounds and the smells and the people.

Did you picture a fisherman, or fishermen on the jetty? Maybe, maybe not - it doesn't matter either way, because the point remains that fishermen are little more than scenery.
Are they human, or are they decorations added by local council? Who knows.

Fishermen are the antithesis of a "car enthusiast". They are tranquil, reticent, meditative.
They are the monks of the beach. They add value and completeness to the scene by their presence, by their chosen sport, which

