Labour MP Kieran McAnulty reckons getting injured from a thunderous delivery from Pakistan cricket legend Imran Khan could boost his social media appeal.

"Even if I get hit and hurt, I'll get hit and hurt by Imran Khan," he says, imagining the Facebook post.

"That'll exceed my usual 10 likes on Facebook, for sure."

Khan is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and McAnulty could face him at the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in the UK, which starts next week. The tournament coincides with the business end of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

It is the first cricket world cup of

