Two fishermen posed for an iconic Napier statue. But their relationship with the artist who turned them to brass didn't stop there. Roger Moroney reports.

While their fishing careers are over, their places on deck — toiling with a bulging net and bedecked in tough weather gear — continues.

Day after day.

Week after week and year after year.

Skipper Lawrence Hughes and crewman Dean Skews, both proud Hawke's Bay lads, who worked the trawler Mercury Belle out of Napier, are still hauling the great net in and have been since the October of 1978.

That's the year the remarkable