The whizz of a smoothie machine, the clank of spoons hitting bowls and the smell of freshly-cooked toast fills the air at Te Kura O Matapihi every morning. Although these are not things one usually expects to hear at school, this is the reality for many schools supported by youth organisation KidsCan. Children run from the school bus beaming as they arrive to fill their tummies at the school's breakfast club, provided by the organisation.

Big kids help the little kids spread their toast, and siblings and friends chat as they eat their cereal.

Te Kura O Matapihi principal Tui

