Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash which took place on State Highway 2 west of Tauranga tonight.

Police report the incident took place near Bethlehem between Taniwha Place and Wairoa Pa Rd. Emergency services were first alerted around 8pm.

It's thought there are multiple people involved, with a range of different injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays throughout the area and to avoid it if possible.

Diversions will be put in place shortly, police said.

More to come.