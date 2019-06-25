An embarrassing typo on a road sign has been blamed on the supplier.

A photo of the "Balmorial Reserve" road sign was shared on the Hurunui District Council's Facebook page last week but has since been removed.

The photo showed the sign for Balmoral Reserve, in North Canterbury, spelt "Balmorial" instead.

"Ooops - someone forgot to run the spellchecker over this one ... Or maybe we have a new reserve in the district?" the caption said.

Advertisement

Contacted by Stuff, a New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) spokesperson said the correct spelling had been given to the supplier, who then made an error.

The spokesperson added that a new sign, with the correct spelling, will replace the current one in the coming days.

Some people had not noticed the typo until after the photo made it onto Facebook.

The post was deleted after what was intended as a bit of fun ended up taking a wrong turn, with people implying the typo meant whoever wrote it didn't have a good command of English and was probably not a local.