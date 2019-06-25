A surprise mud pool has appeared in a residential area in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua.

Mud and steam rising from the site. Photo / Supplied

The newly steaming, bubbling area at the end of a cul-de-sac on Meade St was taped off today.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said a report came through at 1am that the ground was shaking and a loud noise was coming from the bank behind a house.

Surprise mud pool on Rotorua property. Photo / Supplied

When the council's geothermal inspector went to check, steam was seen venting under pressure from a hole in the bank and wet mud was being thrown out.

She said some of the ground collapsed later in the morning.

Later today the occupant was advised to move out as a safety precaution.

The spokeswoman said the event appeared to be isolated to the area coned off.

Surprise mud pool on Rotorua property. Photo / Supplied

GNS was informed and staff have been onsite for investigations and monitoring.

The mud pool is not part of Whakarewarewa - The Living Maori Village on Tryon St.

Rotorua is part of the Taupō Volcanic Zone, a geothermal field extending from White Island to Mt Ruapehu.