Auckland traffic is slow this morning after a breakdown blocking the right lane in the Waterview Tunnel.

Traffic is heavy on the Southwestern Motorway for northbound traffic due to the breakdown.

It is particularly congested between Roscommon Rd and Puhinui Rd, with a queue for the Nelson St off-ramp.

On the Northern Motorway traffic heading southbound is heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.

Meanwhile on the Southern Motorway northbound traffic is heavy between Princes St and Market Rd.