A Wellington doctor accused of starting sexual relationships with multiple patients over decades of practice is also said to have prescribed medications to a patient who was abusing them.

Deane Drew appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal this morning charged with entering into inappropriate sexual relationships with four female patients, some of whom were described as vulnerable.

Drew, a former part owner of the Lambton Quay practice City Medical, is also accused of prescribing drugs of dependence and psychotropic medications to all of the women while he was in a close personal relationship with them.

According to the charge sheet, Drew prescribed a medication to one of his patients that was not best practice and at higher than the recommended amount, despite being notified she was abusing the drugs and providing them to her sister.

The Professional Conduct Committee said Drew's alleged actions amounted to malpractice or negligence and had brought discredit to the profession.

The charges range from 1991 to 2016.

