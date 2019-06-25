An Uber driver accused of the death of a father told police the central Auckland crash "happened very quickly, in the blink of an eye".

Police say Daljinder Singh was preoccupied with finding a drop-off location for his passenger when he fatally struck Daniel Kopa two years ago.

The 34-year-old father of four was rushed to hospital but died after his life support was turned off.

Singh, who has charged with operating a vehicle carelessly causing death, is on trial at the Auckland District Court today before Judge Peter Butler.

Police prosecutor Phil Mann said Kopa was hit by Singh's Toyota Prius while he was crossing Hobson St shortly before 9am on June 6, 2017.

CCTV footage showed Kopa had nearly finished crossing all four lanes of the wide one-way street when he was struck by the car.

"The defendant had seen Mr Kopa at least twice," Mann said describing the road conditions before the crash.

But Singh, who had been working for Uber for about four months, was preoccupied with finding a drop-off location for his passenger and failed to see Kopa, he said.

"These were not the actions of a reasonable and prudent driver."

Daljinder Singh during his trial at the Auckland District Court. Photo / Phibbs Visuals

Joseph Gaffney, a constable at the time, told the court he arrived at the crash scene within minutes.

Gaffney cordoned off the scene and blocked the lanes with his patrol car.

Kopa was unresponsive but breathing and was taken to hospital by ambulance at 9.02am.

Singh returned a no-alcohol reading when breath tested by Gaffney.

Gaffney then took Singh's statement at the Auckland police station, which he read aloud to the court.

"It happened very quickly, in the blink of an eye," Singh had told Gaffney, just an hour after the crash.

Singh had said a man had suddenly ran in front of his car and described the crash as unavoidable despite braking.

Kopa went over the bonnet hitting the windscreen before being propelled to the ground.

"The male was bleeding from the nose and was not saying anything."

A doctor and an off-duty firefighter were among the bystanders who rushed to help.

Singh's single passenger had not seen the crash because he had been on his mobile phone.

Singh told Gaffney he had slept well the night before for six hours, after two days off work, and had no medical issues or eyesight problems.

After Kopa's death Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, a friend of Kopa and his family, published a tribute to him.

"I had a chance to say my goodbyes to Dann ... It is absolutely heartbreaking for Calli to lose the love of her life and for four little girls to grow up without their dad," Goff said.