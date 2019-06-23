For six months of the year Antarctica doesn't see the sun.
However, the sights are amazing — as shown in these photographs from Jonny Harrison who is spending his winter at Scott Base.
Halfway through the longest night of the year, Harrison took to Twitter to announce it would be another two months until those down there see the sun again. "Wishing you a happy midwinter from Scott Base Antarctica," he wrote,
This picture shows the landscape at midday.
The image below right shows an all-terrain vehicle under the aurora australis.
According to Niwa, the average June temperature for Scott Base is -26C. The average for Wellington is 9.5C.