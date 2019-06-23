For six months of the year Antarctica doesn't see the sun.

However, the sights are amazing — as shown in these photographs from Jonny Harrison who is spending his winter at Scott Base.

Jonny Harrison. Photo / Supplied / Jonny Harrison

Jonny Harrison wished everybody from Scott Base, Antarctica, a happy midwinter on Twitter. Photo / Supplied /Jonny Harrison

Halfway through the longest night of the year, Harrison took to Twitter to announce it would be another two months until those down there see the sun again. "Wishing you a happy midwinter from Scott Base Antarctica," he wrote,

This picture shows the landscape at midday.

Hagglund H1 in the midday twilight heading back to Scott Base. Photo / Supplied / Jonny Harrison

The image below right shows an all-terrain vehicle under the aurora australis.

Aurora Australis, also called the southern lights, at Scott Base in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied / Jonny Harrison

According to Niwa, the average June temperature for Scott Base is -26C. The average for Wellington is 9.5C.