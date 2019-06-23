There have been reports of massive queues for free ferry rides to and from Devonport, with some even describing it as "chaos".

But Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan says: "It's fantastic that there has been such a high response to the free services."

Public transport is free across Auckland today as the city celebrates 100 million passengers using the network in one year.

A surge of passengers was expected today on buses, trains and some ferries, especially from families who may normally find the cost prohibitive.

"We are seeing lots of new customers," Hannan said.

"The ferries are busy and Fullers is doing a great job moving vessels around to cope.

"We always made it clear the ferries would be busy and operate on a first-come-first-served basis."

A Devonport cafe worker, who did not want to be named, said it was "crazy and chaotic" this morning - but things were getting under control around 2pm.

"There's still a queue, but it's just like the normal queue you get on a typical work day," she said.

"It's still very busy compared to a Sunday though."

As well as all buses and trains, most ferries are free, including Auckland to Devonport and Auckland to Hobsonville. However Waiheke ferries are only free for people who already hold multi-passes to the island.

Passengers must still pay for ferries to Rangitoto, Tiritiri Matangi and Motutapu, as well as the Skybus to the airport.