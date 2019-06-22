A political ad by mayoral candidate John Tamihere has been judged misleading by New Zealand's advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint about the ad from a member of the public. It had claimed Goff is letting Auckland Transport cut the speed limit on 700km of roads to 30kmh.

The ad, which played on NewstalkZB for two weeks this year, had Tamihere reading the following script: "Hi, John Tamihere here, did you know Phil Goff is letting Auckland Transport cut the speed on 700km of roads to just 30km/hour? No suburb will escape this crazy plan."

The authority clarified: "in fact, the proposal is for speed limits ranging from 30 to 80km/hour, depending on where you live".

Tamihere told the ASA the proposal was for reductions to 30km, 40km, 50km, 60km, 70km, and 80km, depemding on where you live, but he "didn't have time to say all that in a 30 second advertisement".

The advert only ran for two weeks and will not be used again, he said.

Newstalk ZB's owners, NZME, which also owns the Herald, said it had removed the advertisement from broadcast after being advised it was inaccurate.

Goff today welcomed the decision.

Phil Goff is pleased about the decision. Photo / Michael Craig.

"It is disappointing to see candidates engaging in false advertising, but I am pleased the Advertising Standards Authority has upheld the complaint made by a member of the public," said Goff.



"The people of Auckland expect those running for political office to be truthful and act with integrity – not resort to fake news and fake advertising.



"I hope this is a good reminder to Mr Tamihere to clean up his act."

Auckland Transport is proposing to drop the speed limit of many suburban streets from 50km/h to 30km/h, including the CBD, and to lower speeds on 600km of high risk rural roads to make roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and residents.

The public consultation closed on April 1, and received 11,007 submissions.

Hundreds of streets are being targeted for lower speed limits, most in or around Auckland's CBD including Wynyard Quarter and surrounding areas such as Freemans Bay and St Heliers.

Lower speeds are also proposed in rural Franklin and Rodney because of a rise in deaths and serious injuries.

If adopted, the speed limit changes will come into effect in August this year.