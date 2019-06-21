New Zealand is one of the best countries to lose your wallet in, according to a recent study on honesty.

The study, published in the American-based Science Magazine this week, looked at civic honesty across 40 countries.

It found people who discovered lost wallets were more likely to report them if there was money inside the wallet. There was a high reporting rate in New Zealand.

Click here to tell us your lost wallet story

The amount inside was US$13.45, the equivalent of just over NZ$20.

"Citizens displayed greater civic honesty when the wallets contained money, but perhaps this is because the amount was not large

