A woman has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital after being critically injured in a hit-and-run in Taupō late last night.

The incident occurred on Richmond Ave about 11.15pm, leaving the woman, 36, with critical injuries.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

A police statement said the vehicle involved, a white utility, left the scene and police would like to speak to the driver, their passengers or anyone else with relevant information.

Any residents with CCTV footage of Richmond Ave are also urged to contact police.

The vehicle involved is described as a white, lowered ute with tinted windows.

It will have damage to the front and was last seen travelling south on Richmond Ave from the intersection with Ingle Ave.

• Taupō Police can be contacted on 07 378 6060 or information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.