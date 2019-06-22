COMMENT:

The gun buy-back is doomed to fail. It's being done on the cheap.

Gun owners are disappointed — understandably — at the prices offered for their guns this week.

If the guns are in good nick, they'll get 95 per cent of the base price. If they're in average nick, they'll get 70 per cent of the base price. And if they're in rubbish condition, they'll only get 25 per cent of the base price.

But what's the base price?

I can tell you what it's not. It's not the retail price. It's not what people paid for those

