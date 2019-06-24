COMMENT

After spending 10 months last year as a member of the Mental Health and Addictions Inquiry Panel, it was heartening to see the Government's substantial investment in mental health and addictions in the Wellbeing Budget.

The Government noted the inquiry's findings with the Treasurer stating: "He Ara Oranga (the report of the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addictions) revealed that we need a whole new approach to mental health and addictions in New Zealand … It is time to finally take mental health seriously."

It can be argued that $1.9 billion over the next five years does just that.

