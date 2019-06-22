EDITORIAL:

There is a side of New Zealand where people live out their lives in simmering suspicion of authority and anyone who speaks and dresses well.

New Zealanders who live these lives build up their own de facto families, leaders, support networks, mentors, loan-providers and even babysitters. We're talking about gangs and extended family groups with hangers-on, disengaged from the rest of their communities.

These people are unlikely to respond to helplines on doctors' waiting room posters or to be reading the latest articles in a newspaper on how to maintain good diet. They are even unlikely to answer the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: