A man who allegedly expressed admiration for the Christchurch mosque killings has today made a brief appearance in court.

Frank Finch, 22, had "applauded the actions" of the alleged shooter in a letter to his grandfather Rod Finch days after the killings, it is claimed.

Rod Finch earlier told the Herald that he found the letter disturbing.

Frank Finch, who also allegedly disclosed that he was associated with a white supremacy gang, is a sentenced prisoner.

He faces a new charge of threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

Today at Christchurch District Court, he appeared via audio visual link from prison.

Defence counsel Allister Davis said he had not received any disclosure from police and therefore was not yet in a position to enter a plea to the charge.

He said Finch was a sentenced prisoner due for release in August.

Judge Raoul Neave remanded him in custody without plea to appear in court again via AVL on July 12.

