A body has been found in a car that crashed down a bank in West Auckland.

Police were this morning called to a crash on Scenic Drive, Titirangi after a vehicle was reported down a bank.

The sole occupant was found dead inside the car.

An ambulance was called ot the scene at 8.35am this morning.

Cordons are in place on Scenic Drive and were expected to remain for several hours.

A member of the public said traffic near Woodlands Park was "mayhem" this morning.