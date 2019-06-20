One person has died following a suspected serious assault at a property on Mahunga Drive, an industrial area of Māngere Bridge, south Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in an area of Mahunga Drive about 3.40pm today, Detective Inspector Colin Higson of Counties Manukau CIB said.

"We can confirm one person has died at the scene.

"A number of staff are in the area trying to establish what has occurred and whether anyone else has been injured."

Mahunga Drive was expected to be closed for several hours, he said.

A further update would be provided when more information becomes available.

A St John spokesperson said two other people had been injured. One patient with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries were being taken to Middlemore Hospital, she said.

A local employee said he saw four ambulances, at least four police cars with sirens blaring and several St John emergency SUVs heading down Mahunga Drive.

He understood they were now inside the premises of Oji Fibre Solutions at 20 Mahunga Drive.

A witness said there was an extremely aggravated man in the road talking to police. The witness heard police tell the man that if he wanted to help his wife, he needed to listen to them.

The man did not appear to be under arrest, he said.

Worksafe said it had been notified of the incident and was making initial inquiries.