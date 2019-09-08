Thousands of Kiwis need to be stopped from drink-driving every year and the number of alcohol interlocks on cars ordered by the courts has sky-rocketed after a crack-down.

But, the number of people being killed in alcohol-related crashes has continued to rise, with advocates of interlocks, a device which requires the driver to blow into a mouthpiece before starting or continuing to operate the vehicle, saying it's too soon to see the programme's full effect and many more are likely to be installed.

More than 4000 alcohol interlock devices have been ordered by the courts following a legal change in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHAT IS AN ALCOHOL INTERLOCK DEVICE?