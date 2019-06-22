COMMENT:

There have been calls for people to stop listening to the hate-filled sermonising of Apostle Bishop Brian Tamaki. The reasoning is that because he has so few followers he's not worth worrying about and we should withhold the blessing of our acknowledgement.

But it's worth remembering that in Shanghai back in 1921 the first session of the National Congress of the Communist Party was attended by only 13 people, one of them being Mao Zedong. Fast forward a few years and he was running China and killing millions. And while I suspect Tamaki lacks Mao's steely genocidal resolve, it