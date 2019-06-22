An Anzac Day burglary at the Palmerston North Police Station that resulted in the theft of 11 guns, is not the first time guns have been lost by or stolen from police.

Ten firearms that police were responsible for were lost or stolen from around the country between 2005 and 2017, according to figures released under the Official Information Act.

Since 2011, two Tasers have also been stolen, police national manager of response and operations, Acting Superintendent Andrew Sissons said.

And in about 1996, there was a theft at the Matamata Police Station where one firearm was taken.

Sissons said

