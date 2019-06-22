An Anzac Day burglary at the Palmerston North Police Station that resulted in the theft of 11 guns, is not the first time guns have been lost by or stolen from police.

Ten firearms that police were responsible for were lost or stolen from around the country between 2005 and 2017, according to figures released under the Official Information Act.

Since 2011, two Tasers have also been stolen, police national manager of response and operations, Acting Superintendent Andrew Sissons said.

And in about 1996, there was a theft at the Matamata Police Station where one firearm was taken.

Sissons said there was no extra information on that theft because it was before Police began capturing such data, but the 10 lost or stolen guns included eight Glocks, a Bushmaster and a Colt.

Three of the guns that disappeared were training weapons.

Four of them were lost or stolen while being couriered, two were stolen from an exhibit storeroom at court, one was lost and three were misplaced.

A 9mm Glock retails for $1199.

Alan James Harris was arrested and charged with burglary after 11 guns were taken from the Palmerston North Police Station on Anzac Day. Photo / Supplied

Alan James Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with the Palmerston North Police Station burglary two days after it happened.

The guns were being held as exhibits or had been handed in for destruction. Eight of them have since been recovered and audit of firearms security at the station is ongoing.

It emerged that a secure door was left open and the embarrassing blunder resulted in Police Minister Stuart Nash demanding answers about the alleged burglary.

"I have now sought fresh assurances from the Commissioner that all stations and firearms-handling processes are secure and fit for purpose, and that firearms are stored safely, whether they are crime scene exhibits or otherwise," Nash said at the time.

His concerns related to the Government's gun buy back scheme, following the gun law reform in April that banned most military-style semi-automatics [MSSA] and associated components in response to the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people.

Police Minister Stuart Nash outlining details of new firearms legislation, to be introduced as a result of the Christchurch attacks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nash and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced details of the $190 million buy back scheme this week.

The first firearms collection event will be held at Christchurch's Addington Raceway on July 13.

About 14,300 MSSAs are registered with police. Most of the estimated 760,000 rifles and 380,000 shotguns in New Zealand will remain lawful.

So far 672 firearms have been handed in to police, with a further 4815 declared for surrender via the online form.

The amnesty for owners of illegal firearms has now been extended to December 20.

Harris will reappear in the Palmerston North District Court on July 19.