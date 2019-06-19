Schools in the Lynmouth area of New Plymouth were placed in lockdown this morning, after police received reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

A police spokesperson says police were notified at around 8.30am this morning.

The spokesperson says a man was arrested on Tukapa Street in relation to the incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The school lockdowns have now been lifted and lessons have resumed.

A message sent at 8.37am to parents of pupils at Devon Intermediate stated "this is not a drill" as they asked parents to keep children at home if they had not already left for school.