

A person died in road crash in Whangārei this morning, that second fatal road accident in around six hours in the district.

Police said one person died in a single vehicle crash on Otaika Valley Rd, Otaika, Whangārei earlier this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash between Stunnell Road and Mulberry Lane shortly after 12am. One person died at the scene and the Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The death follows an earlier road death on State Highway One, near the Oakleigh Service station, south of Whangārei.

Police said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on SH1, Oakleigh, after emergency services were called to the scene around 5.50pm yesterday.

One other person received moderate injuries and diversions were put in place at Springfield Rd and Salmon Rd.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating that accident too.

The deaths will bring Northland's road toll for 2019 to 16, compared to 22 at the same time last year..