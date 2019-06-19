The attempted uplift of a six-day-old baby boy from his 19-year-old mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital on May 6 has sparked a national outcry, with the practice disproportionately affecting Māori. Michael Neilson reports.

The number of Māori babies being removed from their mothers soon after birth has jumped by more than 50 per cent since 2016, while for non-Māori it has plateaued.

The numbers have fueled public outrage over Oranga Tamariki's controversial policy, ignited in recent weeks by the attempted uplift of a 6-day-old baby boy.

It also sparked references to Australia's "stolen generation"of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
