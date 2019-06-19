South Auckland train passengers can expect more hassles today after a signal failure brought all city trains to a standstill during yesterday's commute.

Five southern line train services have been cancelled this morning between Papakura and Britomart.

It comes as issues with KiwiRail's signalling equipment brought trains to a standstill for more than 30 minutes yesterday - plunging the city's morning commute into chaos.

It was the second time in just over a week operators had been forced to close down Auckland's entire train network.

Advertisement

Reminder of the following train cancellations for Thursday 20 June:



6:54am Papakura to Britomart

7:34am Papakura to Britomart

7:50am Britomart to Papakura

8:30am Britomart to Papakura

8:54am Papakura to Britomart



For more information visit: https://t.co/zE1a0CCo1C pic.twitter.com/3cXEEzz372 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 19, 2019

Mayor Phil Goff called the failures not good enough and demanded answers from KiwiRail and assurance it would not be an ongoing issue.

This morning's Southern line cancellations are due to problems with the city's KiwiRail-owned train tracks.

Confirmed cancellations for Thursday, June 20:

• 6.54am Papakura to Britomart

• 7.34am Papakura to Britomart

• 7.50am Britomart to Papakura

• 8.30am Britomart to Papakura

• 8.54am Papakura to Britomart

Elsewhere, a crash heading to Auckland Airport on State Highway 20A-George Bolt Memorial Drive was blocking the right southbound lane, just before Landing Drive.

NZ Transport Agency asked motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

SH20A GEORGE BOLT MEMORIAL DR - CRASH - 7:10AM

A crash is BLOCKING the right southbound just prior to Landing Drive. Please pass the crash scene with care and expect delays. Allow additional time if you are heading to the airport this morning. ^MF pic.twitter.com/9ZZejvE2jP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 19, 2019



Southbound traffic was also heavy further back along SH20 approaching Hillsborough Rd.

The Southern Motorway was currently free flowing heading to the city but heavy going south towards Papakura and moderate to heavy between Manukau and Mt Wellington.

The Northwestern Motorway was heavy citybound between Hobsonville and Royal Rds and moderate to heavy between Great North and St Lukes Rds.

The Northern Motorway was heavy southbound between Oteha Valley and Onewa Rds.

Auckland Transport said city tracks were safe but needed to be replaced in several areas.

Therefore, multiple temporary speed restrictions had been put in place to help maintain the condition of the tracks until they can be replaced.

"KiwiRail, who own, control and maintain the train tracks have multiple temporary speed restrictions in place," AT said in a statement.

"Most of these locations have been identified as needing the train tracks to be completely replaced.

"These speed restrictions help maintain the track condition until maintenance work can be completed."

Auckland Transport said it was working with KiwiRail and Transdev to resolve the issue as soon as possible with planned maintenance.

"We find these delays and cancellations incredibly frustrating, as many of our customers will do, and we apologise for this," it said.

On Tuesday last week, commuters were told to take alternative public transport after an overhead line fault led to cancellations.

The fault affected the Southern and Eastern lines but also hit the Western line as trains and crews were being repositioned, AT said.