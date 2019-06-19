Armed police are conducting an operation in Stokes Valley.

The public is advised to avoid an area of Stokes Valley due to the pre-planned operation at Kereru Grove.

Police confirmed the Armed Offenders Squad is assisting.

A police spokesman said a person is wanted to arrest and cordons are in place restricting access to Kereru Grove.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until the operation is complete.

The spokesman thanked local residents for their patience and cooperation.

More to come.