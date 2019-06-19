COMMENT:

The sudden departure of ANZ New Zealand CEO David Hisco this week has been sold as the bank having high standards of accountability. The intention is obviously to reassure the public, customers, shareholders, regulators and the politicians that all is well, and the local board of ANZ has everything under control. But not everyone's convinced. And there are increasing questions about the wider banking sector and whether a Royal Commission of inquiry is needed.

There continue to be many unanswered questions about Hisco's departure from the ANZ, and for many journalists the story just doesn't seem to add up.

