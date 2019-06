Police have concerns for the safety of 14-year-old Jaymilee Greig who has been missing since last Friday.

The Whanganui teen was last seen at her Gonville residence and Police want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

She is 155cm tall, has a small build and has shoulder-length brown hair.

She has connections in Whanganui and Auckland.

Anyone with any information about Jaymilee should contact Police on 105.