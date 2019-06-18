Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed reports of rocket attacks in the vicinity of Camp Taji in Iraq.

This is the camp where 100 New Zealand troops are stationed.

"I'm told that none have come over and into the perimeter of the camp and therefore there have been no New Zealand casualties."

Ardern said she has also been advised that, from time to time, there are rocket strikes in the vicinity of Camp Taji.

"And of course that is not something you ever want to get used to hearing, particularly when it's in the vicinity of New Zealanders who are deployed, that is the reality of the environment they are working in."

Ardern said she had not received detailed advice as to who was responsible for the attack.

"My first check was, of course, around the wellbeing of New Zealanders deployed there."

Beyond the advice she has received to say no Kiwis were harmed, she had no further information about the situation.

Ardern said the latest rocket strikes would have no impact on the deployment of Kiwi troops at the camp.

There are roughly 100 Kiwi troops stationed at the camp. They work in a non-combat role, training the Iraqi security forces.

Last week the Government revealed plans to pull Kiwi troops out of Iraq by June 2020.

The deployment at Camp Taji will scale down to 75 troops from July and to 45 troops in January before the mission ends in June.

Up to 95 Kiwi troops have been stationed at Camp Taji since February 2015, training Iraqi Security Forces as part of the Building Partner Capacity mission.

Ardern said the latest attack would have no impact on the withdrawal plan "at this stage".

"Obviously our focus is on drawing down that deployment. We are working on reducing the number of New Zealanders that are there, with the view of full withdrawal by June next year."

Ardern said the attacks reinforce that the Kiwi troops were working in an environment that does have risk.

"But our decision is already one we have made – we do think it is time to withdraw and we are working towards the withdrawal of that deployment."

Ardern said she had been advised that the rockets did not enter the vicinity of the camp.

She was not able to answer questions around how close the rockets were to where the New Zealanders at Taji were stationed.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the missiles struck outside the camp and there had been no casualties.

"No New Zealanders were affected,' he told reporters.

"It's not a matter of concern and it's not the first time it's happened."