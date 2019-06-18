Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot in Timaru in the early hours of this morning.

Police said the man took himself to Timaru Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower body.

The 26-year-old man arrived at the hospital shortly before 2am, with the non-life threatening injury. He has since been discharged.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jonts McKerrow on 021 191 2270 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.