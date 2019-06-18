A white supremacist who spread footage of the Al Noor Mosque attack is appealing his 21-month jail sentence.

Christchurch businessman Philip Neville Arps - who owns a white supremacist-themed insulation company – admitted two charges of distributing objectionable publication after the March 15 shootings.

At Christchurch District Court this morning, 44-year-old Arps was told by Judge Stephen O'Driscoll that it was clear he has "strong and unrepentant views towards the Muslim community".

By spreading the video, and also having another version modified to have crosshairs and a "kill count" added, Arps "glorified" the shootings, the judge said.

Advertisement

Philip Arps was sentenced on charges relating to the posting of the live streaming of the mosque massacre. Photo / POOL

And by distributing the video the day after attack showed "particular cruelty on your part" and callousness.

It was, in effect, a hate crime against the Muslim community, the judge said.

Arp's lawyer Anselm Williams this afternoon confirmed he has filed an appeal against the sentence at the High Court in Christchurch.

Judge O'Driscoll this morning said it was clear that Arps holds "strong and unrepentant views towards the Muslim community".

"Religion on a whole, Sir," Arps said from the dock.

A pre-sentence report showed he has no empathy or remorse other than for himself and his own family, the judge said.

Judge O'Driscoll said there were other matters in the pre-sentence report which gave him real concern and he didn't want to mention them all publicly as it might be seen by Arps as "a badge of honour" to him and others with similar beliefs.