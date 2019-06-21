A stormwater pipe is leaking into the Tyne Stream.

It's a problem because the stormwater system is usually only under pressure when it is carrying rainwater. And it's not raining.

Fifteen minutes into a two-hour tour of Napier's stormwater system, and Napier City Council's Environmental Solutions team had to jump into action.

It was only 15 minutes into the tour Cameron Burton had to jump into action to control a leak spilling into the stormwater system. Photo / Warren Buckland
They found sediment, sawdust and rust had been carried into the Tyne Stream and ultimately, out to Ahuriri Estuary, all of which had a negative impact on water quality and wildlife in the area.

So much sediment has built up in the stream, that despite it being a

