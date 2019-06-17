Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a panelbeater business in East Tamaki.

The structure fire is at the Bodytech Paint and Panel business in Harris Rd.

Josh Law, an employee at the neighbouring Stihl shop, said he had looked out the showroom window to see "a whole lot of black smoke billowing" from the panelbeater's shop next door down a long driveway.

Factory fire in East Tamaki right now.@NewshubBreaking pic.twitter.com/CrrHszdF1U — Rod de Lisle (@roddelnz) June 17, 2019

Four fire trucks are at the scene, he said. "The smoke's simmered down now, it's light grey and not [billowing] as hard."

He could hear popping noises coming from the shop, which he understood were aerosol cans exploding.